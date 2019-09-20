Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.09.2019 | 11:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma says there is a thin line between cute and vulgar while writing entertaining characters

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

 Actor Varun Sharma’s claim to fame is his unforgettable character Choocha from the film Fukrey. The actor came to be recognised as Choocha off-screen as well. Now, the actor has once again made his character Sexa from Chhichhore popular by his performance.

Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma says there is a thin line between cute and vulgar while writing entertaining characters

In the multi-starrer film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Varun’s part is undoubtedly the most colourful. Varun Sharma while talking to daily spoke about how his character ensured the balance between being entertaining and not becoming cheap or crass. Sharma said that he has been a fan of Nitesh Tiwari’s films which have always been family-oriented. So, he was assured that the character would not be cheap or crass. However, he admitted that there is a thin line between being cute and vulgar but the script was written beautifully.

Talking about Sexa, the Dilwale actor said that the character is very relatable. He said that during his college days he was never Sexa, so he enjoyed playing that part.

Meanwhile, Varun Sharma will next be seen in the film Roohi Afzha, which is slated to release in April 2020. The comedy horror film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: Chhichhore Box Office Collections – Sajid Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor score a century with Chhichhore in just 12 days 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Munnabhai actors Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan,…

BO update: New releases start slow at 10%

Chhichhore Box Office Collections -…

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War…

Dinesh Vijan gears up for 2020, announces…

Sanjay Dutt wishes that his jail term…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification