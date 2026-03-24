The Chetak Screen Awards, organised by the The Indian Express Group’s Screen Academy, have announced the nominations for their upcoming ceremony scheduled to take place on April 5. The awards recognise achievements across Hindi cinema and OTT releases from 2025, with nominations spanning 31 categories that reflect the range of storytelling across theatrical and streaming platforms.
Chetak Screen Awards nominations announced: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nods; Saiyaara, Homebound follow
Leading this year’s nominations is Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, with 24 nominations. It is followed by Saiyaara with 17 nominations and Homebound with 15 nominations, placing the three titles among the strongest contenders ahead of the ceremony. For the first time in 20 years, the ceremony will be broadcast live globally via YouTube. It will also air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.
Below is the nominations list as announced:
Nominations list
Best Action
120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Deva
Dhurandhar
Jaat
Best Actor (Female)
Tripti Dimri – Dhadak 2
Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq
Sonal Madhushankar – Humans in the Loop
Konkona Sen Sharma – Metro... In Dino
Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi
Radhika Apte – Sister Midnight
Kriti Sanon – Tere Ishk Mein
Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film
Fatima Sana Shaikh – Aap Jaisa Koi
Sanya Malhotra – Mrs
Radhika Apte – Saali Mohabbat
Saba Azad – Songs of Paradise
Mia Maelzer – Stolen
Farida Jalal – The Great Shamsuddin Family
Shreya Chaudhry – The Mehta Boys
Best Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal – Chhaava
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Dhadak 2
Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Vishal Jethwa – Homebound
Ishaan Khatter – Homebound
Manoj Bajpayee – Jugnuma: The Fable
Adarsh Gourav – Superboys of Malegaon
Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film
Manoj Bajpayee – Inspector Zende
Abhishek Bachchan – Kaalidhar Laapata
Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Shubham Vardhan – Stolen
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Divya Dutta – Chhaava
Sheeba Chadha – Haq
Shalini Vatsa – Homebound
Dolly Ahluwalia – Sitaare Zameen Par
Manjiri Pupala – Superboys of Malegaon
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Rakesh Bedi – Dhurandhar
Naseeruddin Shah – Gustaakh Ishq
Saurabh Shukla – Jolly LLB 3
Deepak Dobriyal – Jugnuma: The Fable
Best Background Score
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Best Choreography
‘Uyi Amma’ – Azaad
‘Bhasad Macha’ – Deva
‘Shararat’ – Dhurandhar
‘Panwadi Song’ – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ – Thamma
Best Cinematography
Dhurandhar
Homebound
Humans in the Loop
Jugnuma: The Fable
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Costume
Chhaava
Dhurandhar
Gustaakh Ishq
Homebound
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Dialogue
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Jolly LLB 3
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Director
Laxman Ramchandra Utekar – Chhaava
Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Suparn S Varma – Haq
Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
Raam Reddy – Jugnuma: The Fable
Mohit Suri – Saiyaara
Reema Kagti – Superboys of Malegaon
Best Director – OTT Film
Arati Kadav – Mrs
Honey Trehan – Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Karan Tejpal – Stolen
Anusha Rizvi – The Great Shamsuddin Family
Boman Irani – The Mehta Boys
Best Editing
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Superboys of Malegaon
Best Film
Dhadak 2
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound
Saiyaara
Sitaare Zameen Par
Superboys of Malegaon
Chhaava
Also Read: Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 nominations revealed; Homebound leads feature film category with six nods
More Pages: Homebound Box Office Collection , Homebound Movie Review
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