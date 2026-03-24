The Chetak Screen Awards, organised by the The Indian Express Group’s Screen Academy, have announced the nominations for their upcoming ceremony scheduled to take place on April 5. The awards recognise achievements across Hindi cinema and OTT releases from 2025, with nominations spanning 31 categories that reflect the range of storytelling across theatrical and streaming platforms.

Chetak Screen Awards nominations announced: Dhurandhar leads with 24 nods; Saiyaara, Homebound follow

Leading this year’s nominations is Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, with 24 nominations. It is followed by Saiyaara with 17 nominations and Homebound with 15 nominations, placing the three titles among the strongest contenders ahead of the ceremony. For the first time in 20 years, the ceremony will be broadcast live globally via YouTube. It will also air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.

Below is the nominations list as announced:

Nominations list

Best Action

120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Deva

Dhurandhar

Jaat

Best Actor (Female)

Tripti Dimri – Dhadak 2

Yami Gautam Dhar – Haq

Sonal Madhushankar – Humans in the Loop

Konkona Sen Sharma – Metro... In Dino

Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi

Radhika Apte – Sister Midnight

Kriti Sanon – Tere Ishk Mein

Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film

Fatima Sana Shaikh – Aap Jaisa Koi

Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Radhika Apte – Saali Mohabbat

Saba Azad – Songs of Paradise

Mia Maelzer – Stolen

Farida Jalal – The Great Shamsuddin Family

Shreya Chaudhry – The Mehta Boys

Best Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal – Chhaava

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Dhadak 2

Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Vishal Jethwa – Homebound

Ishaan Khatter – Homebound

Manoj Bajpayee – Jugnuma: The Fable

Adarsh Gourav – Superboys of Malegaon

Best Actor (Male) – OTT Film

Manoj Bajpayee – Inspector Zende

Abhishek Bachchan – Kaalidhar Laapata

Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Shubham Vardhan – Stolen

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Divya Dutta – Chhaava

Sheeba Chadha – Haq

Shalini Vatsa – Homebound

Dolly Ahluwalia – Sitaare Zameen Par

Manjiri Pupala – Superboys of Malegaon

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Rakesh Bedi – Dhurandhar

Naseeruddin Shah – Gustaakh Ishq

Saurabh Shukla – Jolly LLB 3

Deepak Dobriyal – Jugnuma: The Fable

Best Background Score

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Best Choreography

‘Uyi Amma’ – Azaad

‘Bhasad Macha’ – Deva

‘Shararat’ – Dhurandhar

‘Panwadi Song’ – Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

‘Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka’ – Thamma

Best Cinematography

Dhurandhar

Homebound

Humans in the Loop

Jugnuma: The Fable

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Costume

Chhaava

Dhurandhar

Gustaakh Ishq

Homebound

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Dialogue

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Jolly LLB 3

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Director

Laxman Ramchandra Utekar – Chhaava

Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Suparn S Varma – Haq

Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Raam Reddy – Jugnuma: The Fable

Mohit Suri – Saiyaara

Reema Kagti – Superboys of Malegaon

Best Director – OTT Film

Arati Kadav – Mrs

Honey Trehan – Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Anusha Rizvi – The Great Shamsuddin Family

Boman Irani – The Mehta Boys

Best Editing

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Superboys of Malegaon

Best Film

Dhadak 2

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound

Saiyaara

Sitaare Zameen Par

Superboys of Malegaon

Chhaava

Also Read: Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 nominations revealed; Homebound leads feature film category with six nods

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