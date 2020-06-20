Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.06.2020 | 4:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

If not for Salman, I don’t know how we and our families would have survived” shares FWICE president, BN Tiwari

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since lockdown was imposed due to the ongoing pandemic, a lot of people across the country started facing financial difficulties even in the entertainment industry. Since then, Salman Khan has been proactively and consistently providing people with food supplies, other essentials and even financial aid.

If not for Salman, I don’t know how we and our families would have survived” shares FWICE president, BN Tiwari

While helping people in need is something Salman Khan has always been known for, with all his work with Being Human, this time around the pandemic has had such a massive impact that his help has saved thousands of lives together.

Throwing light on how Salman Khan has been supporting the people of his industry, BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees(FWICE) shares, “We had given him the final list of 25,000 workers so far, who were in dire need of financial help. He has been transferring the money to them in installments as he doesn't want people to misuse it. We are thankful to him for helping our workers. If not for Salman, I don’t know how we and our families would have survived.”

Apart from ensuring food supplies reached multiple villages around his farmhouse, the actor recently also donated 1 lakh bottles of FRSH hand sanitizers for the Mumbai Police. Salman is currently at his Panvel farmhouse but is making sure to help as many people as he can in this time of crisis.

ALSO READ: Why is Abhinav Kashyap mixing Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide with Salman Khan? 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Subhash Ghai says he re-wrote his old…

Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 shoot to resume by…

Ministry of Aayush ropes in Anushka Sharma…

Chandrachur Singh reveals Karan Johar had…

Randeep Hooda to shoot Mard in Lucknow

‘No newcomer should go through such…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification