In recent times, actors like Bobby Deol and Jaideep Ahlawat have been highly appreciated for their portrayal of corrupt godmen. While the former’s Aashram proved to be a turning point, the latter was seen in Maharaj (2024), which got healthy viewership. And now, joining these actors is none other than Chandrachur Singh. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the veteran actor plays the antagonist in Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film, Bayaan.

Chandrachur Singh joins Bobby Deol-Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘corrupt godman’ league; to play the villain in Huma Qureshi’s Bayaan

Bayaan also features Huma Qureshi in the capacity of an executive producer. It is directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and produced by Shiladitya Bora’s Platoon One Films, Summit Studios and Guidant Films. In September 2025, it was screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), alongside Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound (2025) and Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, among others.

As per reports, Huma Qureshi plays the role of a rookie police officer in Rajasthan who's investigating the case of a 'Maharaj' or a cult leader, who has raped countless girls in his aashram. However, he is too powerful and has an influence over the police and the political system. How the police officer struggles to get a 'bayaan' or testimony in order to put the cult leader behind bars forms the crux of the tale.

Besides Huma Qureshi and Chandrachur Singh, the others in the film are Sachin Khedekar, Vibhore Mayank, Swati Das and Sampa Mandal. It is expected to be released in cinemas in 2026. This will be Chandrachur Singh’s immediate next after his comeback performance in Sushmita Sen-fronted web show, Aarya, and Akshay Kumar’s OTT film, Cuttputlli (2022).

In an interview with Mid-Day in August 2025, Huma Qureshi stated, “The script was fantastic. Bikas and Shiladitya were sure of the story they wanted to tell — it was India-specific, but told with a larger global audience in mind. The film is supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund. During the [Film Independent’s] LA Residency, the scripting was done under the mentorship of Craig Mazin of Chernobyl (2019) fame. It felt like something I wanted to bet on. I had wanted to do an indie project for a long time. It is getting so much appreciation and that reinstates my faith in the fact that passion drives work in the movies.”

