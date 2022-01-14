comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.01.2022 | 3:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui enters the global Top 5 list on Netflix, currently trending at No. 1 on India charts

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashqiui gained overwhelming love from the audiences during its theatrical release and was also hailed as one of the most path-breaking films of our times. The film continues this winning streak upon its OTT release as it is trending at no. 1 position across India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore among many other countries. Currently, being the only Indian film to be a part of the Global top 5 list. Furthermore, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui remains to be the most viewed non-English film as it gauges a whopping 53 lakh hours of viewership just within 3 days of its digital release.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui enters the global Top 5 list on Netflix, currently trending at No. 1 on India charts

This mind-bending love story wasn’t just well received by critics but also struck the right emotional cord with the audience.  Breaking stereotypes, the subject of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui made a huge impact and paved the way for many directors to broach such bold and beautiful narratives going forward.

While Ayushmann Khurrana, known for tackling such social taboos, aced his performance as the gym rat gabru of Chandigarh, Vaani Kapoor garnered tremendous appreciation for her brave call to essay a transgender character and do due justice to it. The visionary behind this spectacle, director Abhishek Kapoor has yet again proved his calibre and versatile range as a storyteller by navigating through such unexplored realms and giving us this progressive and utterly relevant masterpiece.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures presents, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

Also Read: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui antagonist Abhishek Bajaj reveals he had sixteen stitches in his hand while auditioning for the film

More Pages: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Box Office Collection , Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aparshakti Khurana to take classes to play a…

Not Sushmita Sen but Raveena Tandon was…

Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Nay Varan Bhat…

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi to…

Jacqueline Fernandez out of Nagarjuna…

Ranveer Singh confirms sequel of Simmba;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification