Dharma Productions has postponed the release of the title track of Chand Mera Dil by a day as a mark of respect following the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. The song, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, was earlier scheduled to release on April 13.

Chand Mera Dil title track release pushed by a day in tribute to Asha Bhosle

The decision comes as Asha Bhosle’s last rites are set to be held on the same day. Announcing the postponement, the production house shared a statement explaining the reason behind the move.

The statement read, “In honour of a legacy that has shaped generations, and with deep respect for the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we are pushing the release of the Chand Mera Dil title track by a day. This decision has been made as a mark of heartfelt respect and remembrance for Asha Bhosle, whose lasting impact on music continues to inspire generations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following cardiac and respiratory complications. She had reportedly not been keeping well for the past few months and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition before being shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on Saturday night. She died on Sunday afternoon, with her family later confirming that her last rites would take place the following day in Mumbai.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: 10 defining songs that shaped her extraordinary musical legacy

More Pages: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

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