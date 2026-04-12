Akshay Kumar has leased out his duplex apartment in Andheri West to pilot Anny Divya, one of India’s youngest wide-body aircraft commanders, according to property registration data reviewed by CRE Matrix.

Akshay Kumar leases Andheri duplex for Rs 1.44 lakh monthly rent: Report

The duplex flat is located on the 11th and 12th floors of the Sky Pan building in the Oberoi Complex on New Link Road. The apartment also includes an attached terrace. The property has been licensed at a starting monthly rent of Rs 1.44 lakh. The agreement was registered on April 7, with the lease tenure fixed at 24 months and the rent effective from March 1.

Registration records identify the landlord as Akshay Kumar Bhatia, the actor’s legal name. The leave and license agreement reportedly does not include a rent escalation clause. In a notable departure from common practice in Mumbai’s rental market, the deal also does not include a security deposit.

Stamp duty and registration charges for the agreement totalled Rs 9,700. Of this amount, Rs 8,700 was paid as stamp duty and Rs 1,000 as registration fees. The payment was processed through State Bank of India and registered with the Inspector General of Registration office in Mumbai on April 7.

Speaking of the professional front, Akshay is currently busy with the promotions of Bhooth Bangla, scheduled to release on April 16.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar pulls playful prank on Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla BTS video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.