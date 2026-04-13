Sreeleela becomes the new face of Santoor as brand targets younger audiences

Santoor, a name long linked with a distinct identity, is signalling a fresh shift with actor Sreeleela stepping in as the new face of the brand. The move marks a noticeable change in how the legacy beauty brand is choosing to engage with today’s younger consumers.

Sreeleela becomes the new face of Santoor as brand targets younger audiences

Known for her youthful energy and strong connect with Gen Z and millennial audiences, Sreeleela brings a distinctly contemporary presence to the brand — one that reflects evolving ideas of beauty and self-care rooted in confidence.

While Santoor has traditionally been associated with a specific beauty narrative, this shift points to a broader, more inclusive conversation around everyday beauty and personal care for younger consumers. Details of the campaign featuring Sreeleela are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Also Read: Sreeleela on staying rooted despite the fame, “It is a journey where you are constantly learning, unlearning, and relearning”

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