Yesterday morning, Bollywood Hungama reported that Project Hail Mary is struggling to secure screens in IMAX properties in India. Dhurandhar The Revenge was released in an IMAX version on Thursday, March 19, in the country, and due to its historic performance, it was expected that both films would share shows in IMAX. In a shocking turn of events, that hasn’t happened in most IMAX screens. As of 8:00 am on March 26, only six out of 34 IMAX theatres in the country are playing Project Hail Mary. The anger among the fans of the Hollywood film is quite visible on social media.

SHOCKING: Despite tough negotiations, Project Hail Mary secures shows in ONLY 6 out of 34 IMAX screens in India; efforts underway to increase showcasing

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Project Hail Mary is filmed for IMAX and hence for many moviegoers, it is a must-watch in the IMAX theatres. Issues over screen-sharing are very common and it was expected that they would get resolved on the night of Wednesday, March 25. Sadly, that didn’t happen as the studio backing Dhurandhar The Revenge refused to let go of the shows in IMAX. Finally, late at night, Sony Pictures managed to secure 6 shows in 6 different screens in the country.”

An industry insider, on condition of anonymity, told us, “I was checking the booking app every 15 minutes as I was desperate to book tickets in IMAX and I knew that the moment the bookings would commence, all the best seats would be grabbed by other enthusiastic fans. However, this is not how it should be – there should be some clarity and some confirmation in advance, especially for a film shot in IMAX.”

At present, the six IMAX theatres in India that are playing Project Hail Mary are Maison Inox BKC in Mumbai, Cinepolis Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, Inox Megaplex Wakad and Cinepolis Nexus in Pune, Inox South City in Kolkata and Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore. No show has been allotted yet in the 7 screens in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, there’s hope that Project Hail Mary’s shows will increase as theatres like Cinepolis Centre Square in Kochi, Cinepolis Thane, PVR Nexus, Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan and Inox Mantri Square in Bengaluru, PVR Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, Cinepolis Nexus in Pune, PVR Palazzo and Inox Phoenix Market City in Chennai, Rajhans Precia in Surat and PVR Lulu in Trivandrum have kept one slot vacant. In Delhi-NCR, PVR Vegas, PVR Superplex Noida, PVR Ambience Gurugram, Inox Vishal Mall Rajouri Garden, PVR Select City Walk and PVR Superplex Logix Noida have programmed only the morning shows of Dhurandhar The Revenge and haven’t yet declared which film they’ll play later in the day. Lucknow’s Inox Megaplex Phoenix Pallasio Mall is yet to open booking for any film in the IMAX screen for the day. This has further raised expectations that the acclaimed Hollywood film will make it to these cinemas.

On the other hand, the IMAX cinemas that won’t play Project Hail Mary today are PVR Lower Parel, Inox R City Ghatkopar, Inox Malad, Inox Sky City Mall Borivali, Eros and Miraj Wadala in Mumbai, PVR Priya and Inox Paras in Delhi and PVR Vega City, PVR VR Whitefield Road and Inox Galleria Mall in Bengaluru. These cinemas will continue to showcase Dhurandhar The Revenge.

A trade source told us, “This is a developing situation. Sony is trying its best to increase the number of shows in IMAX for today. Also, none of the IMAX theatres has commenced bookings for the weekend. Hence, there’s a possibility that Project Hail Mary will have more shows in more screens from Friday, March 27. Sony is trying its best to push for at least one show of their film in all the IMAX centres in India. The healthy advance bookings have given them all the more reason to persuade theatres to give them shows.”

Also Read: Project Hail Mary struggles to get screens in India despite healthy advance sales; expected to share shows with Dhurandhar The Revenge in IMAX properties

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.