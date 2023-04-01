Celina Jaitly has always been an active promoter of the LGBTQA+ community and has taken a stand for them in their struggles. While the former actress has been away from the world of films, Celina has been a popular social activist and also enjoys a good fan following on social media. Recently, once again voicing out her opinion for the transgender community, Celina was seen slamming a troll that shamed the community.

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

Celina Jaitly took to Twitter to respond to a troll that was aimed at the transgender community saying, “I'm reminded of this gender only at Traffic signals”. Giving it back to the user, Celina added, “What exactly is so funny about it sir ???? Is it NOT heartbreaking to see someone being reduced to begging just because they are transgender ??? This is exactly the reason why #TransVisibilityMatters because of people like you who find the dire reality of trans community funny!!”

What exactly is so funny about it sir ???? Is it NOT heartbreaking to see someone being reduced to begging just because they are transgender ??? This is exactly the reason why #TransVisibilityMatters because of people like you who find the dire reality of trans community funny!! https://t.co/IlGP69F6r3 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 31, 2023



Although the users came in support of the Golmaal actress, a few others slammed her for her response on social media. “Have you seen how they beg? They don't beg. They misbehave in public. And would you be ok if man did what these "special" gender people do at Traffic signals ?? under the pretext of begging? Maybe you would because of your poor upbringing,” said one of the users. However, not the one to take the comment lightly, the actress was more than happy to give it back to the troll adding, “Not worried at all about my upbringing I was brought up by 4 generations of Indian armed forces, the trans community was & still is mostly most deprived, dehumanised in our country, people like you make it difficult to fight their ostracisation & are responsible for their plight!”

Not worried at all about my upbringing I was brought up by 4 generations of Indian armed forces, the trans community was & still is mostly most deprived, dehumanised in our country, people like you make it difficult to fight their ostracisation & are responsible for their plight! https://t.co/Va9UPG8VkU — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 1, 2023

Also Read: Celina Jaitley denies involvement in Raj Kundra’s app, says got a proposal for JL stream (Jaldi Live) instead

