comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.04.2023 | 6:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

en Bollywood News Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

After Celina Jaitly slammed a troll about the transgender community, she faces backlash from social media.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Celina Jaitly has always been an active promoter of the LGBTQA+ community and has taken a stand for them in their struggles. While the former actress has been away from the world of films, Celina has been a popular social activist and also enjoys a good fan following on social media. Recently, once again voicing out her opinion for the transgender community, Celina was seen slamming a troll that shamed the community.

Celina Jaitley reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they remember transgender ‘only at traffic signals’

Celina Jaitly took to Twitter to respond to a troll that was aimed at the transgender community saying, “I'm reminded of this gender only at Traffic signals”. Giving it back to the user, Celina added, “What exactly is so funny about it sir ???? Is it NOT heartbreaking to see someone being reduced to begging just because they are transgender ??? This is exactly the reason why #TransVisibilityMatters because of people like you who find the dire reality of trans community funny!!”


Although the users came in support of the Golmaal actress, a few others slammed her for her response on social media. “Have you seen how they beg? They don't beg. They misbehave in public. And would you be ok if man did what these "special" gender people do at Traffic signals ?? under the pretext of begging? Maybe you would because of your poor upbringing,” said one of the users. However, not the one to take the comment lightly, the actress was more than happy to give it back to the troll adding, “Not worried at all about my upbringing I was brought up by 4 generations of Indian armed forces, the trans community was & still is mostly most deprived, dehumanised in our country, people like you make it difficult to fight their ostracisation & are responsible for their plight!”

Also Read: Celina Jaitley denies involvement in Raj Kundra’s app, says got a proposal for JL stream (Jaldi Live) instead

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they…

Karan Johar promises to meet Priyanka Chopra…

Apurva Agnihotri calls Bigg Boss ‘scripted’;…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika…

IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika…

Kartik Aaryan meets Anurag Basu; quashes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification