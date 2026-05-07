Celina Jaitly shares emotional video cleaning late son Shamsher’s grave in Austria, opens up on her divorce procedure ordeal: “The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher”

Actor Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional account of her ongoing divorce struggle and separation from her children through a heartbreaking Instagram post. Along with the note, the actor posted a video of herself cleaning the grave of her late son Shamsher, saying she had “no option” but to make her pain public.

Celina Jaitly shares emotional video cleaning late son Shamsher’s grave in Austria, opens up on her divorce procedure ordeal: “The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher”

“I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother,” Celina wrote at the beginning of her post. Opening up about the legal battle, she revealed that she had recently travelled to Austria for divorce proceedings. “The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing,” she wrote.

Celina alleged that despite assurances given before an Austrian judge, her children were not brought back to the marital residence. “Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence,” she claimed. The actor added that during the visit, “The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back.”

Sharing her emotional turmoil, Celina described herself as “a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born.” She also reflected on the personal sacrifices she made for her family and husband’s career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

“I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband’s career,” she wrote. “I singlehandedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together,” she added.

Celina further alleged that she suffered abuse and financial losses during the marriage. “For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece… beared abuse,” she stated.

The actor also claimed that despite joint custody and an Austrian Family Court order, she has been denied access to her children. “Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!” she wrote.

She additionally alleged that there had been “repeated interference” in her communication with the children, including “brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me.”

Recalling the beginning of the separation, Celina claimed that in September she was served divorce papers “on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office.”

Concluding the post, she said, “I REPEATEDLY SOUGHT AN AMICABLE SEPARATION IN GOOD FAITH, PRIORITIZING ONLY THE WELFARE OF THE CHILDREN,” but alleged that those efforts were met with “demands relating to my premarital assets & unreasonable conditions intended to strip me of my freedom & dignity even after divorce.”

Also Read: Celina Jaitly speaks out after court rejects plea to communicate with detained brother: “This was never about me”

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