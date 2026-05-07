The integration will bring originals, global content, ad-supported viewing and premium subscriptions under one entertainment destination for Indian audiences.

In a major development in India’s streaming landscape, Prime Video has announced the integration of Amazon MX Player into its platform, creating what the company calls India’s largest streaming service for exclusive originals across free and paid entertainment.

Prime Video and Amazon MX Player integrate to create India’s biggest streaming platform with free and paid content

The move will bring together Prime Video’s premium subscription-based content library with Amazon MX Player’s extensive ad-supported content offering, giving viewers access to a wider range of entertainment under one unified destination. The combined platform will span Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions.

The integration comes after Amazon acquired certain MX Player assets in 2024 and merged them with Amazon miniTV to create Amazon MX Player. The service rapidly expanded its reach through local originals, reality programming, micro-dramas and dubbed international content.

With the latest merger, Prime members will now have access to a larger catalogue of originals and exclusives across devices, with options to watch content with ads or choose an ad-free experience. At the same time, viewers looking for free entertainment will continue to have access to a broad selection of ad-supported content along with seamless opportunities to subscribe to Prime.

Speaking about the integration, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, said, “Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever — making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country.”

He further added, “Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world.”

The integration is also expected to significantly expand advertising opportunities on the platform. Girish Prabhu, Vice President & Head, Amazon Ads India, described the move as a “gamechanger” for advertisers.

“The unification of Amazon MX Player with Prime Video is a gamechanger for advertisers in India. We've created a single streaming destination that reaches audiences across the entire spectrum — from free ad-supported viewers to Prime members — enabling true full-funnel advertising on an unprecedented scale. Advertisers now have access to the most relevant and high-performing ad formats, all powered by trillions of shopping, browsing, and streaming signals, transforming every impression into measurable business outcomes, making Prime Video the most comprehensive video advertising service in Indian streaming,” he said.

As part of the rollout, the Amazon MX Player app on Android will continue serving free streaming users with a rebranded identity and an integrated Prime Video experience. Users will also get the option to upgrade to Prime subscriptions for expanded content access. Meanwhile, the iOS, web and Living Room versions of the app will redirect viewers directly to Prime Video, where content from both services will be accessible.

Prime Video currently houses several acclaimed Indian and international originals, while Amazon MX Player has established a strong foothold in the free streaming market through its diverse catalogue. With this integration, Amazon aims to strengthen its position in India’s rapidly evolving OTT ecosystem by catering to both premium subscribers and free-streaming audiences under a single entertainment hub.

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