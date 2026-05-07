Following their collaboration on Tu Yaa Main, the filmmaker is reportedly set to helm another genre-driven project that will dive into intense action and stylised storytelling.

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is set to continue his collaboration with Aanand L Rai’s production banner Colour Yellow Productions after their upcoming project Tu Yaa Main. According to sources close to the development, the director is currently in discussions to helm a new action drama for the banner, marking yet another genre-driven venture in his filmography.

EXCLUSIVE: Bejoy Nambiar reunites with Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow Productions for new dark action drama

While Tu Yaa Main reportedly explored themes of survival and romance, the upcoming project is expected to take a much darker and more intense route. Sources suggest that the film will lean heavily into action and emotional drama, areas that Bejoy Nambiar has frequently explored through his distinct visual and narrative style.

Known for films like Shaitan, Wazir, Taish and Dange, Nambiar has built a reputation for crafting edgy, stylised thrillers packed with intense emotions and layered characters. His storytelling often blends raw action with psychological depth, making him one of the more distinctive voices in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Industry insiders indicate that the latest collaboration also reflects Colour Yellow’s evolving creative vision. Over the years, the banner has backed a diverse slate of films across genres, but recent developments suggest a growing focus on larger-scale, genre-oriented storytelling while continuing to support unique directorial voices.

The production house, founded by Aanand L Rai, has previously delivered acclaimed projects spanning romance, drama and socially rooted narratives. The addition of another action-heavy film to its slate hints at the company’s ambition to further expand its creative range in the commercial entertainment space.

At the moment, details regarding the cast, title and production schedule of the upcoming action drama are being kept under wraps. An official announcement is expected once discussions and development formalities are finalised.

Meanwhile, Bejoy Nambiar’s collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions on Tu Yaa Main received considerable attention upon its release. With another project now reportedly in the pipeline, the filmmaker-producer duo seems ready to further strengthen their creative partnership with darker and more ambitious cinematic ventures.

Also Read: Bejoy Nambiar says he feels grateful to keep making films despite lack of success

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