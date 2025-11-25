Actor Celina Jaitly’s legal team has confirmed that a domestic violence complaint has been filed against her husband Peter Haag, an Austrian national, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri, Mumbai. The case was taken up on Tuesday for verification, following which the court issued a notice to Haag, returnable on December 12.

Celina Jaitly seeks Rs 10 lakhs monthly maintenance, and Rs 100 crores in damages; court to hear case on December 12

Advocate Niharika Karanjawala, appearing for Jaitly, told ANI that the complaint details years of alleged abuse. “Yes, we filed a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act for cruelty and domestic violence, both physical and emotional, that has lasted for many years through Miss Jaitly’s marriage with Mr Peter Haag,” she said.

Karanjawala added that the allegations include prolonged physical and emotional cruelty, manipulation, and coercion. Alongside the domestic violence case, separate civil proceedings are also underway in Mumbai regarding a property Jaitly owns. According to her counsel, the property’s gift deed was allegedly obtained by Haag “through coercion.”

The petition seeks multiple forms of relief. “Our prayer is manifold with regards to compensation to be paid to Celina, alimony, as well as determinations with regards to her children,” Karanjawala stated. Jaitly’s primary concern, she noted, remains her three children, who are currently in Austria with Haag.

As per the filing, Jaitly has requested a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakhs. The petition also seeks Rs 50 crores for loss of potential earnings. Karanjawala explained that this figure accounts for the period when Jaitly was allegedly compelled to stop working “at a very lucrative time in her career.” A separate sum of Rs 50 crores has been claimed for pain and suffering.

The matter will now be heard on December 12, following the court’s issuance of notice to Haag.

