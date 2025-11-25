Celina Jaitly, who recently made headlines after ANI reported that she has filed a domestic violence case against her husband Peter Haag, shared a deeply personal note on Instagram on Tuesday, reflecting on the turmoil she is navigating. According to ANI, the former actress has approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri, seeking damages of Rs 50 crores along with compensation for alleged loss of income and property.

Celina Jaitly shares emotional note after filing domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: “Life stripped everything away”

Hours after the news broke, Celina posted an emotional message on Instagram, describing the period as the “strongest, most turbulent storm” of her life. She wrote that she has been fighting without the support of her parents or a family structure, adding that she never imagined experiencing such solitude.

“Life stripped everything away. People I trusted walked away. Promises I believed in broke in silence,” she said, before asserting that the ordeal has not crushed her but “delivered” her. Celina described finding new strength in herself, attributing her resilience to being “a soldier’s daughter” raised with discipline and grit.

The actress said her current focus is fighting for her children, for her brother, and for her dignity. She confirmed that a domestic violence complaint has been filed “against all the atrocities and abandonment perpetrated” upon her.

Celina expressed gratitude to her legal team at Karanjawala & Co., calling them the “shield” she needed during the crisis. As the matter is now sub judice, she requested media outlets to reach out to her lawyers — Sandeep Kapur, Niharika Karanjawala Misra, and Rytim Vohra Ahuja — for any official comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina and businessman Peter Haag married in 2011. They welcomed twin boys in 2012, followed by another set of twins in 2017. One of the younger twins passed away shortly after birth due to a heart defect. The couple are currently parents to three children.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly files domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.