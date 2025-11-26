Tere Ishk Mein will release in 2 days from now, and it is all set to spring a surprise at the box office, going by the advance booking trends. However, the ticket sales are yet to start in several single screens. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the distributors of the Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer have made a certain demand to the single-screen owners, which the latter have not yet agreed upon.

SCOOP: Single screens in a fix as Tere Ishk Mein’s 2-week condition risks shrinking Dhurandhar’s show count

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “AA Films, owned by Anil Thadani, has asked the single-screens to sign an agreement stating that they’ll play all shows of Tere Ishk Mein this week. All theatres have agreed to this directive. But the distribution team has further instructed the theatres that they will have to commit 2 shows of Tere Ishk Mein next week. Only when these two conditions are met will they get to release Tere Ishk Mein.”

The source continued, “Dhurandhar releases next Friday, December 5. Hence, if single screen hall owners agree to the demand put forth by AA Films, they’ll have to play the Ranveer Singh-starrer with just 2 shows in order to accommodate Tere Ishk Mein. The theatre owners have reservations with this arrangement as they want to give reasonable showcasing to Dhurandhar as well.”

The source also said, “The single screens are hoping that this deadlock is resolved soon. They are keen to play Tere Ishk Mein, looking at the advance booking. None of the releases this month have scored in their theatres. The last one, which was successful, was Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released more than a month ago. Even this mass-friendly film didn’t release in the first week in many single screen properties. As a result, they are very eager to play the massy flick Tere Ishk Mein and also Dhurandhar.”

As of 8:00 am on November 26, booking of Tere Ishk Mein is yet to begin at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, PVR Le Reve Bandra, Inox Nakshatra Dadar, MovieMax Andheri East, MovieTime Suburbia, Mukta A2 Orion Santacruz, Gold Cinema Dadar, MovieTime Dahisar, New Excelsior, Citylight Mahim, MovieTime Star City Matunga, Plaza Dadar and Chitra Dadar. The advance booking, meanwhile, has begun in Regal, Gold Cinema Thane, Gold Cinema Borivali, Anand Thane, Kasturba Malad and Roxy Charni Road. In the last two cinemas, 4 shows of Tere Ishk Mein will be played, while one show of the Gujarati blockbuster Laalo has been allotted at 7:30 pm.

This has given hopes that a solution will be achieved soon and the bookings of the film will commence across the country in full force.

