Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released the teaser of its upcoming youth drama Aukaat Ke Bahar, marking the acting debut of viral digital creator Elvish Yadav. Set inside a prestigious college in Delhi, the series explores identity, ambition, and the complicated nature of young relationships through the story of Rajveer Ahlawat, a 19-year-old boy from Safidon, Haryana, whose world tilts after one defining moment changes how everyone sees him.

The teaser opens with a striking visual of Rajveer in his boxing gear, framing him as someone who meets life head-on. It then cuts to a sweeping angle of him standing alone on the vast campus he’s about to claim for himself. From there, the footage drops viewers into the pulse of his new reality: hostel madness, campus politics, sharp-tongued banter, and adrenaline-heavy boxing scenes. All of it paints the world he’s stepping into, a place fuelled by hierarchy, privilege, and the unspoken demand to constantly prove your worth. Within those flashes lies a hint of the humiliation that pushes Rajveer into a reckless choice, setting the tone for a story driven by pride, love, and consequence.

Headlined by Elvish Yadav, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Nikhil Vijay, Hetal Gada, and Malhaar Rathod in pivotal roles. With its mix of familiar faces, strong youth energy, and a rooted North Indian backdrop, Aukaat Ke Bahar brings a fresh, contemporary edge to the college-drama landscape.

Aukaat Ke Bahar will soon be released exclusively on Amazon MX Player, free to stream across the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.

