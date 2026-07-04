Actor Celina Jaitly is set to return to the big screen in a full-fledged role after 15 years, with an upcoming biopic on Sister Nivedita. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film will see Celina portray the revered spiritual disciple of Swami Vivekananda, a role the actress describes as one of the most meaningful experiences of her career.

Celina Jaitly returns to big screen after 15 years, headlines Sister Nivedita biopic: “Feels like answering a calling”

Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, Celina said the project has been a deeply personal journey for her, adding that working with Ram Kamal Mukherjee has been unlike any of her previous acting experiences. "Working with a visionary filmmaker like Ram is unlike any other acting experience for me. With directors of his calibre, you don't merely perform a character, you surrender yourself to becoming the soul of that era," she said.

Celina Jaitly returns to the big screen after 15 years

Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Noble in Ireland in 1867, first met Swami Vivekananda in London in 1895 before travelling to India. In 1898, she was initiated as his disciple and given the name "Nivedita." She went on to dedicate her life to education, women's empowerment and social service..

For Celina, portraying Sister Nivedita goes beyond playing a historical character. "Portraying Sister Nivedita feels less like a role and more like answering a calling," she shared.

Actress recalls her childhood connection with Sister Nivedita

The actress revealed that her connection with Sister Nivedita dates back to her childhood. She recalled accompanying her parents on trips through West Bengal and Darjeeling, where they would often stop at Roy Villa, the place where Sister Nivedita spent her final days.

"My father was posted in Binaguri in West Bengal. My parents and I would often travel to Darjeeling with military convoys, and one of the places where we often stopped was Roy Villa, where Sister Nivedita spent her last days. My parents would walk around the grounds, and even military convoys would pause there to take in the breathtaking energy and view of Roy Villa. Looking back, I realise something about the place always moved me," she recalled.

Celina said it was her mother who first introduced her to Sister Nivedita's remarkable life. "I had no idea that one day, far in the future, I would be the chosen one. I now feel perhaps it was Sister Nivedita herself calling this young girl who studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya," she said.

Reflecting on her own life, the actress also spoke about reconnecting with her roots after spending many years in Europe. "Life has a remarkable way of connecting dots which only make sense later. After spending 15 years in Europe, coming to India, back to my roots, Sanatan Dharma, rediscovering myself not just as an actor but also as a human being... there is a beautiful saying that resonates deeply with me: Maa Kali doesn't break you to punish you, she breaks you so she can make you whole again."

"She chose India in every fiber of her being"

"What moves me most about Sister Nivedita is that she was not born in India, yet she chose India in every fiber of her being. She dedicated herself completely to a civilisation, its people, its spiritual philosophy, and above all, its mission. She merely didn't admire India, she lived for India," she said.

The actress also praised Sister Nivedita's commitment to women's education and nation-building. "As a woman, I find her courage deeply inspiring, even given my own personal agonies that I have been navigating recently. She championed women's education, worked tirelessly during epidemics, championed scientific thought, and believed empowering women was essential to building a powerful nation," Celina concluded.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the upcoming Celina Jaitly starrer.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly BREAKS SILENCE after Peter Haag and father-in-law sent legal notices; calls it “an attempt to divert attention”

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