Actress Celina Jaitly has issued a detailed statement in response to legal notices sent by her estranged husband Peter Haag and his father, Wolfgang Haag, who have threatened to initiate defamation proceedings against her. The development comes days after Semwal & Co., acting on behalf of Peter Haag and Wolfgang Haag, confirmed that two separate legal notices had been served to the actress. The notices alleged that Celina had circulated false, defamatory and misleading statements through social media, interviews and media interactions while matrimonial and child custody proceedings remain pending before courts in Austria.

Celina Jaitly BREAKS SILENCE after Peter Haag and father-in-law sent legal notices; calls it “an attempt to divert attention”

Responding publicly, Celina said her legal team at Karanjawala & Co. has already submitted a formal reply. "Two legal notices have recently been sent to me by my estranged husband Peter & his father Wolfgang Haag, threatening to sue me for defamation. A response has aptly been submitted through my legal representatives, advocates at Karanjawala & Co.," she stated.

The actress alleged that the notices were intended to shift focus away from issues she has raised before authorities. "In my view, these notices are an attempt to divert attention from police complaints, lookout notices, allegations of violence, documented evidence before the competent authorities & pending before the courts," she wrote.

Celina also asserted that discussing her personal experiences and seeking legal remedies should not be considered defamatory. "Speaking about my lived experiences & pursuing lawful remedies is not defamation," she said. Referring to her family's past public appearances, the actress claimed that media visibility had previously been welcomed. "For years, publicity involving our family was actively embraced, including Peter's participation in magazine covers, interviews, articles featuring our children & me until it suited his own interests."

She further questioned why legal notices were issued after she began speaking publicly about her experiences. "It is therefore ironic that when I began speaking about my own experiences, legal battles, concerns as a mother & pursuit of justice, I was met with legal notices instead of answers." The actress emphasized her relationship with her children and said they remain central to her ongoing legal fight. "These are my children too. I am their mother & they are the reason I continue this fight."

Celina maintained that she has consistently supported joint custody and an amicable divorce. However, she claimed that despite court orders, she remains unable to contact her children. "I have consistently supported joint custody & amicable divorce. Yet despite court orders, I remain without contact with my children just because I chose to fight for my rights."

According to Celina, her public appeals stemmed from concerns regarding her children's whereabouts and possible relocation outside the jurisdiction of Austrian and Indian courts. "As a mother with joint custody, I believed it is both my right & responsibility to raise those concerns," she stated.

The actress further alleged that she has faced pressure and intimidation while living in Austria and claimed that efforts are being made to silence her. "What appears to trouble some is not that I have spoken, but that I have refused to remain silent."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Concluding her statement, Celina said she would continue pursuing legal remedies and expressed confidence in the judicial systems of both countries. "I will not be intimidated into silence for speaking about my experiences or seeking the legal remedies available to me. I am fighting with evidence & have full faith in the judicial systems of India & Austria."

The dispute remains the subject of ongoing legal proceedings, with both sides presenting differing accounts of the matter sharply.

Also Read: Preity Zinta launches jewellery brand Jacarti; Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur join celebrations: “Mother of all selfies”

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