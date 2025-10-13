Producer Boney Kapoor has dismissed recent reports claiming that actor Varun Dhawan has opted out of No Entry Mein Entry, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 comedy No Entry.

Boney Kapoor DENIES Varun Dhawan’s exit from No Entry sequel: “We are in active discussions”

Over the weekend, several reports suggested that Dhawan had walked out of the film due to scheduling conflicts, following Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from the project. A report by Mid-Day had quoted a source stating, “Varun was very excited about No Entry 2, however, the changes in dates after Dosanjh's exit made things a bit complicated. Now Varun’s dates are locked for Bhediya 2.” The source further added that with both Dhawan and Dosanjh stepping away, the team was “back to the casting board.”

However, setting the record straight, Boney Kapoor told, “We are making No Entry Mein Entry, and Varun and Arjun are very much in the film. We are in active discussions to lock our other hero and the rest of the cast.”

Earlier in September, Kapoor had confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh is no longer a part of the sequel due to date issues. He told NDTV, “Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together.”

Dosanjh’s packed schedule — including his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13 — reportedly clashed with the film’s shooting timeline. The singer-actor has been juggling multiple film commitments alongside his global tours, making coordination challenging.

The original No Entry, directed by Anees Bazmee and released in 2005, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing comedies of its time and recently completed 20 years in August 2025.

In 2024, Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee officially announced the sequel with a younger star cast, promising a refreshed take on the situational comedy that became a cult hit.

Also Read: No Entry 2 aiming for Christmas 2026 release, all three male leads to play double roles

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.