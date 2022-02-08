The Oscar and Tony-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will be series regular in the National Treasure TV series coming to Disney+. The character Zeta-Jones will be playing is named Billie, who's "a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code."

According to the Entertainment Weekly, the description of the character also states, “Billie transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. She’s used to getting what she wants — and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.”

Based on the Nicolas Cage-starring National Treasure movies, the new show will focus on a new, younger heroine, Jess, played by Lisette Alexis. She's a Dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure, the one Billie is after.

It was previously reported in May 2020 that the series was in development after franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer made mention of it in an interview with a publication. Almost two years later, things are shaping up.

Besides Catherine Zeta-Jones, the cast also includes Zuri Reed of Flatbush Misdemeanors as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues from Lady Bird as Ethan, Antonio Cipriano from Broadway's Jagged Little Pill as Oren, and Rectify actor Jake Austin Walker as Liam. These characters are Jess' friends whom she recruits to help with her treasure hunting. Parenthood fame Lyndon Smith will also star as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.

Bruckheimer is executive producing the series with Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Rick Muirragui, Jon Turteltaub, and Mira Nair. Muirragui also serves as a writer, while Nair is directing

On the work front, Zeta-Jones was recently seen on the Prodigal Son series. The 52-year old actressis also quite active on social media. She posts makeup videos on Instagram.

