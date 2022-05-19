Oscar winners Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, Scott Eastwood and John Leguizamo are confirmed to star in the upcoming action flick Tin Soldier which begins filming next week in Greece.

According to Deadline, Tin Soldier tells the story of The Bokushi (Foxx), who preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him. Surrounded by his devout military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons. After several failed infiltration attempts, the government – in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) – recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), an ex-special forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life.

Brad Furman is directing the pic from a script he co-wrote with Jess Fuerst. Furman and Fuerst are set to produce for their Road Less Traveled Productions with Keith Kjarval for Unified Pictures, Steven Chasman for Current Entertainment, and Brad Feinstein for Romulus Entertainment. Walter Josten of Blue Rider will executive produce.

