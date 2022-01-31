An unnamed woman has come forward and alleged singer Chris Brown of drugging and sexually assaulting her in Miami in December 2020. The 32-year-old 'Go Crazy' singer is being sued for $20 million, according to court documents filed in a Los Angeles County Court Thursday.

The accuser, who is identified as "Jane Doe," is a professional dancer, model, musical artist, and choreographer, according to the complaint. According to the People outlet, in the lawsuit, Doe alleges that while in Miami on December 30, 2020, she was FaceTiming with a male friend who was on a yacht docked at Sean "Diddy" Combs' estate. Brown allegedly took the friend's phone and told Doe "he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy's home on Star Island as soon as possible," the court documents state. Once on the yacht, Doe alleged the singer gave her a mixed drink in a red cup. They talked about her musical aspirations and "Brown offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry," according to the documents. He allegedly refilled her drink, and she said she "began to feel a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness," the lawsuit stated, adding that she "felt disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep."

The singer then took Doe to a bedroom, closing the door, and blocking her from leaving. According to the documents, he allegedly "threw [Doe] on a bed" and began to kiss her. She "mumbled" for him to stop but he "ignored" her, the complaint alleged. Brown allegedly raped Doe "then jumped up and announced he was 'done.'"

Jane Doe left shortly after with the help of a friend whom she texted. The following day, Brown allegedly contacted Doe to check on her, telling her he was "faded" and didn't recall details of their alleged sexual encounter. The lawsuit claims he "demanded" her to take a "Plan B" to "terminate any possible pregnancy," to which she obliged. In January 2021, she went to his Tarzana, Calif., home after he initiated contact, according to the complaint, and listened to music. The star's producer was present along with another female. Doe allegedly went to his home again in August when he was recording a song. While there, the singer displayed "loud and irate" behaviour when she refused his alleged advance to go to his upstairs bedroom, the lawsuit stated, adding that Brown told her she "'would never make it as an artist' unless she was willing to do what it 'takes.'"

The accuser said in the complaint that she has since "experienced dramatic mood swings, loss of appetite, panic attacks, and engaged in self-harm." She is suing Brown for sexual assault, battery, and rape, violation of the gender violence statute, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Though Chris Brown did not directly address the claims, the singer shared a pointed message on his Instagram story early Friday. "I hope yall see this pattern," he wrote, adding a blue cap emoji, which is slang for lying. "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls---."

Jane Doe's lawyer, George Vrabeck, says in a statement to People that he and his legal team intends "to hold ALL parties accountable so that we might begin to eradicate this behavior from our society." He added, "Our client deserves justice. The same justice that all victims of sexual abuse deserve."

