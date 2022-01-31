The first promo of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV series, Naagin 6 was dropped in a few days ago. When the trailer was released, fans were wondering who is the new Naagin as the makers didn't reveal the face of the actress.

The makers of the supernatural TV series treated fans with the first promo on January 18. In the 42-seconds promo, we got a glimpse of the upcoming story which revolves around a deadly virus that hit the world in 2020. Now, today in Bigg Boss 15 finale it has been revealed that the new Naagin is none other than the Bigg Boss finalists Tejasswi Prakash.

Yes, you hard that right after winning the audience's heart in Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi will once again come back to the fiction space. The actress has been a part of various superhit fiction shows including Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

