comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.01.2022 | 12:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Salman Khan declares Tejasswi Prakash as the new ‘Naagin’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The first promo of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV series, Naagin 6 was dropped in a few days ago. When the trailer was released, fans were wondering who is the new Naagin as the makers didn't reveal the face of the actress.

The makers of the supernatural TV series treated fans with the first promo on January 18. In the 42-seconds promo, we got a glimpse of the upcoming story which revolves around a deadly virus that hit the world in 2020. Now, today in Bigg Boss 15 finale it has been revealed that the new Naagin is none other than the Bigg Boss finalists Tejasswi Prakash.

Yes, you hard that right after winning the audience's heart in Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi will once again come back to the fiction space. The actress has been a part of various superhit fiction shows including Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

ALSO READ:BREAKING: Tejasswi Prakash declared as the WINNER of Bigg Boss 15

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Nishant Bhatt walks out…

Arjun Kapoor buys a Ducati Scrambler worth…

Salman Khan meets John Travolta in Riyadh;…

Kajol tests positive for COVID-19; shares…

Lata Mangeshkar’s health improves…

Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Rashami Desai gets out…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification