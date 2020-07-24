Bollywood Hungama

BTS’ Suga to feature on MAX’s new album ‘Colour Vision’ song ‘Blueberry Eyes’

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Popular band BTS member Suga is set for another international collaboration. After featuring on Halsey's studio album 'Manic' with the track 'Suga's Interlude', he has another collab with MAX on his sophomore album 'Colour Vision'. Both of them previously worked on 'Burn It' track from Suga's chart-topping second mixtape 'D-2' and it received tremendous appreciation. Titled 'Blueberry Eyes', the song is the sixth track in his upcoming album

BTS' Suga to feature on MAX's new album 'Colour Vision' song 'Blueberry Eyes'

Not only is this one of the highly anticipated collabs, after their 'Burn It' track, but the expectations have also increased. In his Forbes interview, MAX confirmed the Suga features on his sophomore album. The preview of the track was unveiled on July 24 by iTunes and Suga's part sounds exquisite. This is something very new when it comes to playing with sound and we haven't heard Suga like this before. Fans are stoked, already!

Earlier this year,  they had their first meet up in South Korea where MAX had his tour stop. The two of them had chilled out meet up when the 'D-2' collab was discussed. The two of them reunited in Los Angeles and went to the Lakers game dressed in yellow jerseys in the honour of late Kobe Bryant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

“BURN IT” WITH MY BROTHER SUGA AKA AGUST D OUT NOW

A post shared by MAX (@maxmusic) on

MAX has been teasing his upcoming album for a while which will be out on September 18, 2020.

ALSO READ: BTS sets Guinness World Record with Bang Bang Con: The Live concert

