Last Updated 24.07.2020 | 11:24 AM IST

Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay tests negative for COVID-19!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few days ago, the news of Parth Samthaan testing positive for Coronavirus went viral in no time. The actor received a lot of love and prayers from his fans and colleagues. While he was immediately quarantined, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to his social media to announce his health. While the shoot was stopped for a couple of days, the sets were moved to SJ Studios from Killick Nixon Studios.

Parth Samthaan finally tested negative for Coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The shoot had recently begun for the show and with no updates about his health, his fans grew very restless. Now that they know their favourite actor has tested negative and will be back on set in no time, they can finally heave a sigh of relief. The news had left his co-stars Pooja Banerjee, Shubhavi Choksey, Karan Patel and Erica Fernandes worries too, but thankfully they all tested negative.

We can’t wait to see Parth resume his work and woo us as Anurag Basu once again!

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars, Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee test negative for Coronavirus

