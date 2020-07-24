Showbiz is feeling the significant impact of the Coronavirus outbreak that has spread around the world. Movies have been postponed, and film productions have been halted. Amid the global health crisis, the movie business is slowly beginning to get back on its feet adhering to safety protocols. Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place II was postponed in March 2020 and was set for September release. Now, they have pushed it to 2021.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures will now release John Krasinski directorial on April 23, 2021. As studios continue to evaluate their slate of films amid the rising cases and theatres remaining shut, many films are being pushed further.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt to reunite for movie adaptation of Ball and Chain

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.