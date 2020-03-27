BTS will reschedule their upcoming Map Of The Soul tour amid coronavirus pandemic. After cancelling their Seoul dates, they have postponed their 27-date North American leg that was supposed to kick off in April.

“We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement on their fan community, Weverse.

The seven-member group - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - was to head to the United States of America and Canada including stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, and Toronto, before their last stop in Chicago in June.

The news comes in after the massive increase in the COVID-19 cases in the United States.

A few days ago, BTS shared a hopeful video for their fans (BTS Army) after being nominated by the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy. They said, "We want to thank the nursing officers, medical staff and everyone battling this virus to protect the safety and lives of the people," they say in the clip. "We realize more than ever how meaningful our everyday life was. Standing on a stage facing empty seats, we realize how precious each moment with you was."

BTS released their fourth LP 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020.