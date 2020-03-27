Tulsi Kumar had a fantastic 2019 as she delivered some of the biggest hits last year. From 'O Saki Saki' and 'Tera Ban Jaunga' to 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare', 'Enni Soni' and more. The talented singer’s songs have continuously topped the charts and proved to be blockbuster successes for everyone involved. Now, Tulsi will be lending her voice to the reprised version of 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi' from Malang.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang happened to be the biggest surprise hit of 2020. But, it's not just the movie's plot and performances, Malang's songs also played a huge part in getting the youth to the theatres. One of the most popular tracks from the action thriller has to be the melodious, heartbreak number 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi'.

Tulsi shares, "The minute I heard the song I called Ankit (Tiwari) to appreciate the depth of the melody. I connected to this song the very first time I heard it and I wanted to do a different version of it, however, the lyrics and the melody remain the same. The way I've rendered and reproduced the track for the reprised version is very different from the original. That was the whole point of doing this one. Bharat Goel, who's the music producer and I were closely involved to bring out this track. I wanted to bring into it a certain intensity and emotion which people can relate to. Everyone in their lives has gone through breakups and moved on. I revived those moments in my head while recording the song."

Bhushan Kumar and T-Series took the call of unveiling the reprised version amid this time of worldwide Coronavirus outbreak. Tulsi points out, “As artists, we have a duty to provide relief to listeners through our music. In this serious, nationwide situation of Covid-19, music has the power to soothe people. That's how the idea of doing this reprised version of Phir Na Milen Kabhi came to my mind. We are all isolated in our homes with not much to do. With music, we can sit back and relax. I absolutely loved working on this version of Phir Na Milen Kabhi. I hope listeners will like it too. It's a very simple, basic song that has a feel that each of us can connect to."

The reprise version of 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi' releases on 30th March on the T- Series YouTube channel.