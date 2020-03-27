Bollywood Hungama

Shahid Kapoor and family heads to Beas in Punjab amid nationwide lockdown

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor has been spending time with his family. The actor, who has been urging fans to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic, has gone away to Beas in Punjab along with his family.

Shahid Kapoor and family heads to Beas in Punjab amid nationwide lockdown

For unversed, Shahid Kapoor is known to be an avid follower of Radha Soami Satsang Beas. In fact, the actor even owns a house in the Dera premises. Following the government protocol, Dera has been shut down due to restrictions on places of worship that attract huge crowds as a precautionary measure to fight the coronavirus. But, people who own houses on the premises have been allowed to stay in them.

Earlier this week, the Dera Beas offered the Punjab Health Minister all its Satsang centers across the state for converting them into isolation wards.

Before Shahid Kapoor left Mumbai for Beas, he had returned from Chandigarh after his film Jersey came to a halt due to coronavirus scare. The unit returned to Mumbai on March 14 as the actor revealed on Twitter that the safety of the cast and crew was of utmost importance.

The actor was recently involved in the controversy relating to his gymnasium in Mumbai being specially opened for him and his wife Mira Rajput amid lockdown in the state and orders from the government to shut down all gyms in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur.

ALSO READ: BMC seals Bandra gym after Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s visit

