Few days after Grammy-nominated group BTS announced their global partnership with McDonald's, the septet has now been announced as the new house ambassadors of fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

"#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook," the official handle of Louis Vuitton tweeted.

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture," said Virgil Abloh, Men’s Artistic Director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

BTS said in a statement, “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us.”

This marks BTS' first global fashion partnership with a luxury label. They have worn Louis Vuitton on various occasions including their Grammys 2021 red carpet appearance.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.