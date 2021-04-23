Few days after Grammy-nominated group BTS announced their global partnership with McDonald's, the septet has now been announced as the new house ambassadors of fashion brand Louis Vuitton.
"#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook," the official handle of Louis Vuitton tweeted.
#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB
— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021
“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture," said Virgil Abloh, Men’s Artistic Director.
View this post on Instagram
BTS said in a statement, “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us.”
This marks BTS' first global fashion partnership with a luxury label. They have worn Louis Vuitton on various occasions including their Grammys 2021 red carpet appearance.
ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Danny Ramirez reveals a BTS joke didn’t make it to the final cut
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.