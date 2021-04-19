Bollywood Hungama

BTS and McDonald’s partner for special meal, India included in the promotional campaign 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Global popstars and Grammy-nominated group BTS has partnered with McDonald's for a special 'BTS Meal' campaign. The rollout is global and includes India in the list of countries to have the special meal.

BTS and McDonald's partner for special meal, India included in the promotional campaign 

This one-of-a-kind menu “tour” will arrive in India in Delhi and Mumbai on June 1 and June 4, 2021, respectively. The BTS Meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, medium Coca-Cola, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” says BTS' parent company BIGHIT MUSIC.

Since 2013, BTS has topped music charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages. Over the next few months, BTS fans everywhere will find themselves that much closer to their favorite artists because, for the first time since McDonald’s launched its celebrity signature orders program in the U.S. last year, the BTS Meal will be available globally in nearly 50 countries.

So mark your calendars India for June 1 and June 4 for the special meal.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Grammy-nominated ‘Dynamite’ becomes fastest Korean music video to surpass 1 billion views

