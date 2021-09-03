After taking the world by storm, South Korean juggernaut BTS has entered the 2022 Hall of Fame of Guinness World Records. On September 2, the Guinness World Records made the announcement.

In their statement, the Guinness World Records notes that BTS has 23 records titles to their credit. They are the most streamed group on Spotify (beating the British band Coldplay) and the most followed music group on Instagram. As for the blue bird app, BTS’ official accounts snatched the most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group (a record that they have topped four times!).

Their May 2021 release, 'Butter', single-handedly snatched five records, among which we find most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube (previously held by BTS’ success 'Dynamite') and most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.

More of their records comprehend, but are far from limited to most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok (their current count is 40M followers) and most tickets sold for a live streamed concert (756,000)

The Guinness World Records Hall of fame lists “the world’s most iconic Guinness World Records title holders, both past and present,” as well as “the stories behind some of history’s most game-changing and remarkable achievements.”

