Late actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2 is being mourned by millions of his fans across the country. He rose to fame with the television show Balika Vadhu in which he essayed the role of Shivraj Shekhar. He was paired opposite the late actor Pratyusha Banerjee who played the character of Anandi.

After Sidharth's demise, Pratyusha's father Shankar Banerjee revealed that during COVID-19 induced lockdown, Sidharth had forcibly sent Rs. 20, 000 to him and his wife and would constantly enquire about their well being.

Talking to a news channel, Shankar Banerjee said that Sidharth was in touch with them after Pratyusha's demise in 2016. He said that during Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends he would also come home as well. However, after Pratyusha's death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and Pratyusha because of which the former stopped coming home.

Shankar further said that during the lockdown, Sidharth would constantly message him. The last message to them from Sidharth was a couple of months ago. He would ask them if they needed any help. He had also forcibly sent Rs. 20,000.

Sidharth Shukla's last rites took place at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday noon in the presence of his family and close friends. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill is inconsolable as she arrives for close friend Sidharth Shukla’s funeral

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.