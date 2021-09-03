Sunny Leone is all set to become the first Bollywood actress to roll out her very own NFTs (non-fungible tokens), taking the lead amongst Indian actors to gravitate towards digital assets. It may be noted that Leone is amongst the first Indian stars to venture into it, along with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who too revealed his interest in NFT recently. International celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan have previously ventured into NFT.

For the uninitiated, NFTs are unique digital-native tokens, which are used to represent ownership of digital goods like images, videos, texts or songs. The ownership and trading of these digital goods can be tracked on public blockchains, which in turn brings in the necessary authenticity.

Sunny will roll out her NFTs - a collection of personally curated artworks that will be available on her website - sunnyleonenft.com. Explaining what prompted her move, the actress says, “I really believe crypto is the future of the world and NFTs give me an opportunity to express myself with art and be able to essentially make each NFT its own unique token which is really exciting. Each one of my NFTs will be 100% unique from one another and will have different levels of rarity. We’ll have rare NFT’s, super rare NFTs, and even Ultra rare NFTs. Each NFT will be able to be used later in the future to unlock content and maybe even experiences with me.”

This also marks Leone’s partnership with Mintdropz to launch her own NFT Platform. Shining light on her partnership Mindtropz, she adds, “We’re breaking ground again by partnering with Mintdropz to launch our own NFT Platform so we can give our fans a whole world like experience that goes beyond just NFT’s, where my fans will be able to use their NFT’s to unlock content and experiences with me. It’s important to me that we create an NFT collection that lives longer than just a 1 time release. We’re building something way bigger. We are partnering with Mintdropz because

they’re a creator-first platform that is going to help us create experiences on the blockchain with NFT’s and building out my own world. With Mintdropz, we have our own NFT platform that will allow us to be able to connect with my audience and deliver them so many different experiences to engage with my audience that other platforms just can't provide."

Admitting that the decision to invest in NFT came from a place of creating something indelible, Leone says, “I wanted to deliver an experience where I can express myself with art and also be able to give my fans ownership in this new crypto space that is really changing how I can engage with my fans.” It must be noted that Leone is amongst the handful of Bollywood actors who have copyrighted herself as well.

With Bachchan’s NFT auction taking place only in the first week of November, Leone has a first-mover advantage in the industry to see the sheer potential of it. “Crypto’s and NFT’s are the future and I feel proud to be able to bring the future to India and the rest of the world and make history and deliver an NFT that my fans can own and even resell. What I care about most is that we are making the first NFT collection from a Bollywood star and that is exactly why we are going so far to make every piece of art completely original and unique for each person who buys an NFT.”

Unwilling to divulge on collaborators or the number of art pieces readying to be auctioned, the actress carefully revealed, “We will announce more close to our release and we will announce it on our discord channel. Right now, we are focussed on working with amazing artists from around the globe to put together a collection that will blow you away with its nuance and detail. Each NFT is animated by hand, from the costumes to the backgrounds. You will be able to buy our NFT directly from SunnyLeoneneft.com and all you need is some Ethereum and a metamask wallet. Have your crypto ready, they won’t be available for long!”

