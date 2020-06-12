South Korean band BTS, worldwide sensations, are currently celebrating the month of their debut anniversary. Just a day away from their seventh anniversary, the group has been dropping new content daily since the beginning of the month, calling it BTS FESTA. Now, to commemorate their anniversary, Twitter is set to introduce nine new emojis for BTS.

As revealed on June 12, Twitter will have two logo emojis - #BTS and #BTSArmy and seven-member emojis - #RM, #Jin, #Suga, #JHope, #Jimin, #V, and #JK. This will commence on June 13 and will go on till June 13. The member's names will be available both in Korean and English. The logos will be black in colour to show support to Black Lives Matter.

On June 4, BTS stood in solidarity with the community amid ongoing protests to speak up on racial injustice and violence against the community. The group wrote, "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter." BTS made a massive donation of $1 million to Black Lives Matter fund along with their parent company Big Hit Entertainment. Following the suit, the BTS ARMY matched their donation and raised over $1 million in less than 24 hours.

A day ago, BTS dropped the music video for 'We Are Bulletproof - The Eternal' on June 11, the song from their fourth full-length album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' released on February 21, 2020. They are set to host Bang Bang Con - The Live virtual concert on June 14.

