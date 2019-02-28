BringBackAbhinandan: Swara Bhasker gives befitting reply to Veena Malik for mocking IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

The rising tension between two nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan is heating up. It is known that Indian CRPF soldiers were killed in a deadly terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir on February 14. India counterattacked on February 26 and LoC in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad sectors were completely been destroyed along with JeM control rooms. One day after Surgical Strike 2, on Wednesday morning, Pakistan Air Force tried to intrude Indian airspace and while Indian Air Force chased them out taking down one of the PAF jets, PAF managed to strike one of Indian fighter jets and now have the pilot Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in their custody.

Indians across the world are calling for peace and not war and praying for the safe return of Indian Air Force Pilot, Win Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Members of film fraternity have been lauding the bravery of the soldier during his capture. But, Pakistani actress Veena Malick has mocked the capture of IAF Pilot as she was celebrating it on Twitter. She wrote, “Abhi abhi tu ayo ho…achi mehmaan nawazi ho gi aap ki.”

Swara Bhasker did not hold back and gave a befitting response to Veena Malick. Calling out for her insensitiveness, she condemned her tweet by saying, “Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick.”

In a couple of videos that were circulating online, the braveheart was lynched by a mob of people before the Pakistan Army took him under their custody and gave him medical attention. A video of him was released online where he was seen in better condition while sipping a cup of tea. Besides his name and service number, the airforce pilot politely declined to reveal any of the confidential details.