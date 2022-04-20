Andy Serkis is all set to direct Animal Farm, the upcoming adaptation of George Orwell’s classic novel for Aniventure and his company The Imaginarium.

According to Deadline, Andy Serkis is directing an animated adaptation from a screenplay written by Nicholas Stoller. Production is currently underway at Cinesite, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a world leader in animation and VFX. The dystopian fable, published in 1945, watches a group of farm animals’ rebel against their human owner, in hopes of creating a society where they can be equal, free and happy.

“The challenging journey to bring this extraordinary story to the screen has been finally rewarded by the opportunity to partner with the brilliant team at Aniventure and Cinesite,” said Serkis. “Together we hope to make our version of Orwell’s ever-relevant masterpiece, emotionally powerful, humorous, and relatable for all ages. A tale not only for our times but for generations to come.”

Andy Serkis will also serve as producer for his long-gestating film, previously set up at Netflix with Adam Nagle, Dave Rosenbaum and Imaginarium’s Jonathan Cavendish while Connie Thompson will lead for Cinesite.

“Ever since 1945, when George Orwell first published Animal Farm, the story has remained relevant and a key instrument in understanding how the world works,” added Nagle. “Andy has had a special talent for creating unique and memorable characters during his remarkable career and we’re thrilled to be working with him, Jonathan and Cinesite to adapt Animal Farm for modern audiences.”

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and filmmaker previously said that he plans to use CGI characters and motion capture to bring the animals to life – a plan he’s had since as far back as 2013. “What we’re trying to do is fairly unique,” he said. “It’s going to be entirely performance captured, so rather than photographing real animals and showing them with talking mouths, it will all be generated by the interaction between the actors playing those roles… the physicality and facial expressions of all the animals will come directly from actors’ performances.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Andy Serkis previously helmed features including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Breathe, most recently appeared as Alfred in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

