Superstar Akshay Kumar is riding high nowadays thanks to his back-to-back hits, that too while dabbling in various genres. He was all set to open his account in 2020 with a bang, first with Rohit Shetty’s cop actioner Sooryavanshi and then the horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb. Sadly, the Coronavirus-induced lockdown played spoilsport. As a result, Sooryavanshi got postponed to Diwali. Laxmmi Bomb, meanwhile, went straight to digital. On June 29, it was announced that the Akshay Kumar-starrer is one of the 7 films which shall stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Its release date, however, wasn’t announced then.

But now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the makers have already fixed the release date of Laxmmi Bomb’s trailer and also that of the film. A source says, “It is common knowledge by now that Akshay Kumar’s lucky number is 9. He tries his best to ensure that his films and its trailer releases on dates that add up to 9. Continuing this tradition, Akshay along with the producers of Laxmmi Bomb has decided to unveil the trailer on August 18.” Incidentally, the trailer of his last year’s hits, Mission Mangal and Good Newwz, also were unveiled on 18th, July 18 and November 18 respectively.

The source then adds, “Also, Laxmmi Bomb will release on September 9. This date is significant for one more reason as it’s also Akshay Kumar’s birthday. Laxmmi Bomb is a special film and this is the best gift he’ll be giving to his fans on his special day!” A trade official reveals, “The hype for Laxmmi Bomb is immense. And it’s the first biggie to come out online. Hence, it’s expected to get record-breaking views for sure.”

Along with Akshay Kumar, Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar. It is a remake of the popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana and just like the original, it is also directed by Raghava Lawrence. Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released on Eid 2020 and hence, was to clash not just with Salman Khan’s actioner Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai but also with the much awaited Hollywood flick Fast & Furious 9. The three-way big clash had trade and exhibitors worried.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar says Laxmmi Bomb was a mentally intensive role

More Pages: Laxmmi Bomb Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.