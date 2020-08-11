Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.08.2020 | 8:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised in Hyderabad; condition critical 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat is reportedly in a critical condition and has been hospitalised. According to reports , he has suffered from Liver Cirrhosis in the past and that has relapsed. The filmmaker is currently hospitalised in Hyderabad. 

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised in Hyderabad; condition critical 

Nishikant Kamat made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Dombivali Fast. His first Hindi Film was Mumbai Meri Jaan which was released in 2008. He is known popularly for directing the superhit film Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu. The film was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same title. Dirshyam recently completed five years of release. 

He has also acted in a few films, the last one being Bhavesh Joshi. Nishikant Kamat was also seen in a negative role in John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome.

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra has finished writing her own…

Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for…

Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi…

Choreographer Bosco to turn director with…

After her ‘Lipstick Day’ post, Ananya…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification