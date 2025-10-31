Two days from now, one of India’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan, will celebrate his birthday. Every year, November 2 is a day of celebration across the country, but this time, it would be even more significant as SRK turns 60. Cinemas are screening his iconic hits, while fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating whether his much-awaited next film, King, will finally be announced.

BREAKING: Title unveil and a short glimpse of King to be released on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday on November 2

Bollywood Hungama has learned that an announcement is indeed on its way. A source told us, “King hasn’t been formally announced yet and the team of the film has decided to do the needful. November 2 is apt as it's King Khan’s birthday.”

The source further said, “Apart from the title, the makers also plan to release a short glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan from King. The makers are confident that it would be something to watch out for and further enhance the buzz for the film.”

However, no further details have been disclosed as Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand, and the core team are maintaining utmost secrecy around the project. The unveiling has been planned for November 2, with all elements tightly under wraps. While industry chatter suggests that the asset has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Bollywood Hungama could not independently verify this information.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, King stars some of the most significant names of the industry like Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Karanvir Malhotra and others. It is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan (2023) and War (2019) fame. The film has gone on floors and a few key scenes have been shot in Poland already.

All eyes are now on November 2, when the long-awaited announcement of King is finally expected to drop. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan rarely aligns film-related reveals with his birthday. The last time he did was in 2015, when the second teaser of Fan (2016) was unveiled as he turned 50. A decade later, fans are hopeful that King will mark the beginning of yet another historic chapter in Shah Rukh Khan’s illustrious journey.

