Fans of The Family Man can finally mark their calendars! Prime Video’s critically acclaimed spy thriller is gearing up for a big comeback, with the trailer for The Family Man Season 3 scheduled to drop on November 7, ahead of its global premiere on November 21, 2025.

The Family Man Season 3 trailer to release on November 7, 2025

Created by the powerhouse duo Raj & DK, the series will once again follow the life of Srikant Tiwari, the middle-class man with a high-stakes secret, played by the ever-versatile Manoj Bajpayee. The new season promises to be the biggest yet—packed with action, tension, and a deeper emotional core.

Season 3 brings a fresh narrative arc where Srikant faces not only enemies from outside the system but also threats within. The stakes are higher than ever as he is pushed to his limits when confronted by new adversaries played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur.

Alongside Bajpayee, the much-loved ensemble cast returns—Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag reprise their roles, promising a mix of sharp humor and heart-stopping suspense.

In an earlier statement, creators Raj & DK shared, “We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it—raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action and a gripping narrative. This time, the hunter becomes the hunted as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before.”

The new season will also see Raj & DK joined by Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth on the director’s chair, with dialogues penned by Sumit Arora.

The Family Man franchise, produced under D2R Films, has long been a flagship title for Prime Video India, blending espionage, emotion, and realism in a way that has connected with audiences globally.

With its trailer arriving on November 7, the countdown begins for one of the most-awaited Indian series of the year. The Family Man Season 3 premieres on November 21, exclusively on Prime Video.

