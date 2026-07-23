Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended her support to the students participating in the ongoing NEET protests through a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actress shared a series of text posts, expressing concern over the voices of young people seeking to be heard and stressing the importance of preserving faith in education and merit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan voices support for students amid ongoing NEET protests; says, “They aren’t preparing for tomorrow, they are tomorrow”

In her note, Kareena wrote, “I’ve sat with this for a few days, but I can’t sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn’t be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today. But education only works if children believe in it. And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don’t actually count.”

She added, “No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn’t a lot to ask. It’s the bare minimum. When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn’t a courtesy we extend. It’s an obligation we owe them. Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena ended her post with, “They aren't preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow.”

The actress' statement comes amid the ongoing NEET protests, with students demanding that their concerns be addressed. Kareena's message has added her voice to the growing public discussion surrounding the issue, while highlighting the importance of fairness, trust and merit in the education system.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday with nostalgic Koffee With Karan throwback: “Sky will always be the limit for you”

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