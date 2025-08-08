Andaaz 2 Movie Review: ANDAAZ 2 is embellished with great music but it suffers.

Andaaz 2 Review {1.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Aayush Kumar, Aakaisha, Natasha Fernandez

Director: Suneel Darshan

Andaaz 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

ANDAAZ 2 is the story of two women in love with a man. Aarav (Aayush Kumar) is a struggling musician who barely earns by performing in small time restaurants and clubs. His father Vikas (Sanjay Mehandiratta) admonishes him constantly for not taking up a stable job. Aarav and his colleagues Tony (Srikant Maski) and Ehsaan (Parmarth Singh) are called to perform last minute with a popular performer, Priyanka (Natasha Fernandez), after the band, that was originally signed up for a show, fails to make it in time. Priyanka gets attracted to Aarav and decides to sign him, Tony and Ehsaan for an exclusive contract with her company. Priyanka hopes that this would give her a chance to be close to Aarav and start a relationship with him. However, Priyanka is unaware that Aarav is already in a relationship with Alisha (Aakaisha). What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Andaaz 2 Movie Story Review:

Suneel Darshan’s story is okay. Suneel Darshan’s screenplay is peppered with certain interesting emotional and dramatic moments. But overall, it’s unexciting and obsolete. The dialogues are also nothing great.

Suneel Darshan’s direction doesn’t entice. It is clear that his intention is to deliver a wholesome entertainer. Hence, the focus is not just on the love triangle but also on Aarav’s family and friends. There’s a villain angle as well. The first half is breezy as Suneel concentrates majorly on the romantic portions with the family track playing second fiddle. The twist about Alisha and Priyanka before the intermission is unexpected and adds to the drama.

Things go downhill in the second half when the family track takes centrestage. For a good 20-25 minutes, the romantic angle is completely forgotten. Secondly, there are several issues in the script. Aarav never informs his father that he has landed such a lucrative deal. Ideally, he should have done that as soon as he signed the contract since his father leaves no opportunity to troll him. The love triangle also loses sheen in the post interval portions. Lastly, the action packed villain track is needlessly forced. The goon, Yeda Anna (Jeetu Verma), has already exacted revenge when he badly assaulted Aarav in the first half. Yet, he returns to harm him in the climax and it makes no sense.

Andaaz 2 | Official Trailer | Aayush Kumar | Aakaisha | Natasha Fernandez | Suneel Darshan

Andaaz 2 Movie Review Performances:

Aayush Kumar looks dashing and delivers a sincere performance. He looks convincing as someone that can make two women fall in love with him. Aakaisha is cute and gives a fine performance. Natasha Fernandez has a strong screen presence and does well. However, she is hardly there in the second half. Sanjay Mehandiratta is laughable in the first half but gets better later on. Srikant Maski is funny while Parmarth Singh is fair. Bharat Bhatia (Bansal) leaves a mark. Jeetu Verma hams. The same goes for Dolly Bindra (Dolly). Neetu Pandey (Sulekha), Puja Sharma (Seema), Raj Dobariya (Somesh), Krishan Tandon (Doctor) and Manpreet Kaur (Receptionist) are okay.

Andaaz 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

Nadeem’s music is melodious. ‘Rabba Ishq Na Hove 2.0’ is the best of the lot followed by ‘You’re Beautiful’, ‘Hum Jaise Jee Rahe Hain’, ‘Tere Bin Kahin Dil Na Lagey’ and ‘Waqt Ne Kiya Iss Qadar Sitam’. ‘Ishq Junooni’ is okay whike ‘Shammak’ is catchy. Chander Harilal Makwana’s background score is passable.

Chetan Dholi’s cinematography is appropriate. The production design is realistic. The costumes are glamorous. The action has a cinematic feel. Kaushik Chakraborty’s editing could have been crisper.

Andaaz 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, ANDAAZ 2 is embellished with great music but it suffers on account of a weak script and poor direction.