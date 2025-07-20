comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonu Sood rescues snake in Mumbai society, warns public against taking risks

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Sonu Sood recently found himself in the spotlight again—not for a film, but for his quick thinking and calm demeanor during an unexpected encounter with a snake in his Mumbai residential society.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 19, when Sonu spotted a rat snake on the premises. In a video shared on his official social media account, the actor is seen handling the situation with composure, identifying the reptile as non-venomous and explaining the need for caution.

“This is a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful,” Sonu said in the video. “If such snakes enter your society, always call professionals. I know how to handle them, so I did. But please be careful. It’s very important not to take risks.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

After safely catching the snake with his bare hands, Sonu placed it inside a pillow cover and instructed his staff to release it in a nearby forested area, ensuring the animal’s safety and return to its natural habitat.

While the video received praise for Sonu’s bravery, the actor was quick to clarify that his actions shouldn't be imitated. His core message emphasized public safety and the importance of seeking help from wildlife experts.

Beyond real-life heroism, Sonu Sood was recently seen in Fateh, a cybercrime thriller that marked his directorial debut. The film also features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in significant roles.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood questioned by ED in online betting app investigation; Yuvraj Singh, Rana Daggubati also under scanner: Reports

