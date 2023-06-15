comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.06.2023 | 10:25 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor to be exclusively managed by YRF Talent

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor to be exclusively managed by YRF Talent

en Bollywood News BREAKING: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor to be exclusively managed by YRF Talent
By Fenil Seta -

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will be exclusively managed by the boutique agency YRF Talent, known as the star-makers of our times. Having historically managed incredible actors like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar etc., the team will now focus on shaping ‘Brand Sonam Kapoor’ locally and globally.

BREAKING: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor to be exclusively managed by YRF Talent

BREAKING: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor to be exclusively managed by YRF Talent

This development makes Sonam the first actress YRF has signed whom they did not launch. YRF Talent is also managing young actors like Sharvari and Ahaan Panday, the two fresh faces touted to be future stars of Indian cinema.

Sonam’s return will begin with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps.

Sonam Kapoor is loved by people across generations due to her relatability. Sonam has always stood up to raise her voice on important social issues and is an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community. She is also India’s biggest fashion star globally and is known to have revolutionized India’s pop culture through her incredible fashion game.

YRF Talent will work closely with Sonam to craft a disruptive brand identity, which stands for all things cool — from the choice of her films to her natural synergy with the biggest global fashion and luxury brands and to her life choices as an independent-minded working mother. Sonam has always been supportive of women in the workplace, making her a champion of women and their rights.

Prithwish Ganguly, Vice President - Talent & Communications Strategy, confirms this development saying, “It is exciting to join forces with Sonam Kapoor as she charts her path to return to the movies. Sonam is a unique and very exciting brand. We are delighted to onboard her as an artist that we will manage exclusively and curate her brand strategy globally.”

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s 38th birthday celebration: a memorable bash with “beautiful boys” Anand and Vayu filled with food and fun

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma and Blackpink's Jennie Kim…

Raima Sen joins Nana Patekar and Sapthami…

Singer Sharda Rajan passes away at 89,…

EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani signed as the face…

Tiku Weds Sheru trailer out: Nawazuddin…

Akshay Kumar starrer The Great Indian Rescue…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification