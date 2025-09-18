comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Excel Entertainment-backed Manipuri film Boong to release on September 19 in PVR INOX

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, will release the highly acclaimed Manipuri film Boong directed by Lakshmipriya Devi in select cities and cinemas in India on Sept 19, 2025. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

Directed and written by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, marking a historic milestone for Manipuri cinema. Since then, it has travelled to numerous prestigious film festivals, earning critical acclaim and winning several awards. Featuring an eclectic ensemble of both professional and first-time actors, the film gains immense strength from this blend—crafting an authentic, lived-in world. With its powerful storytelling, striking visuals, and evocative portrayal of life and culture in Manipur, Boong captures moments of humour, hope, and childhood innocence, weaving a deeply human story of resilience and the universal longing for connection.

Talking about the release of the film, filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi said, “ ‘Boong’ is the book I could not write because of my bad English! The film is inspired by my grandmother’s folktales that cushioned me with a certain kind of fuzzy warmth during my childhood. It is dedicated to the resilience of the people of Manipur. I am experiencing this crazy mix of complete disbelief, happiness and a whole lot of gratitude that a Manipuri film is finally reaching a wider audience, in mainland India! Come and say hello to Boong!”

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, said, “At PVR INOX, our endeavour is to bring diverse stories from across the world to our audiences. We believe there’s an audience for every kind of cinema, and it’s our role to help them discover stories that offer fresh perspectives. We are thrilled to release Boong, an acclaimed Manipuri film that is deeply rooted in local experiences while having a universal appeal.”

Boong follows the story of a young boy living with his single mother in a Manipuri village, both grappling with the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar. Once working out of town, Joykumar has vanished without a trace—sparking unanswered questions: Is he dead? Or has he abandoned them? Determined to give his mother “the best gift ever”, Boong embarks on a heartfelt journey with his best friend to find his missing father. What unfolds next forms the core of this poignant and powerful film. Catch Boong on the big screen from September 19, 2025 at PVR INOX. The film is being released in India by Anil Thadani (AA Films Pvt. Ltd.) and will open in select cinemas.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar backed Manipuri film Boong to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 as Spotlight film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

