Bollywood Hungama was among the first to reveal that Arjun Kapoor is in talks to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on a thriller that will be directed by Pulkit, who last made the acclaimed series, Bose: Dead or Alive with Rajkummar Rao. We also revealed that the thriller is based on a true story of the controversial Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse case of 2018 and if everything materializes, Arjun will portray the character of the investigating officer. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively discovered that the much-anticipated film, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, is set to go on floors around February next year and it has got a tentative title too.

“It’s tentatively titled Dhamaka, which signifies the impact of the news across the globe – more like a Dhamaka that it created, the shock value that it had on people at a global level due to the magnitude of the crime. However, there are some other titles in contemplation too with Dhamaka in the forefront,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that everyone feels that a one-word title will leave a desired impact among the audience.

Apart from Dhamaka, SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment is also backing two other films – one with Abhishek Bachchan as Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Kahani, and the other being a dark comedy with Alia Bhatt. He is also in the process of green-lighting some more films on the production front, which includes his own acting ventures directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee Kumar. King Khan is also churning out content for OTT giant, Netflix.

