Oscar Isaac to headline Marvel and Disney+ series Moon Knight

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Oscar Isaac is moving to the Marvel universe. After starring in multiple Star Wars films, the actor is reportedly in talks to headline Marvel and Disney+ series, Moon Knight.

Oscar Isaac to headline Marvel and Disney+ series Moon Knight

According to Deadline, "Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a mercenary who has numerous alter egos — cabbie Jake Lockley and millionaire playboy Steven Grant — in order to better fight the criminal underworld. But later he was established as being a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Most recently, the character was a consultant who dresses in all-white and goes by the name Mr. Knight." Jeremy Slater will lead the writing team of Moon Knight.

Meanwhile, Oscar Isaac will be starring in a thriller The Card Counter, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. He has also signed HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage.

ALSO READ: Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz return with The Addams Family 2 teaser, film set for Halloween 2021 release

