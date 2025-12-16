Actor and real life hero Sonu Sood continues to prove that real change begins with intent, and grows through action. Through the Sood Charity Foundation, he has taken on a mission that goes beyond awareness, focusing on something far more urgent making breast cancer treatment accessible, free, and stigma-free for women across India.

Sharing his vision, Sonu Sood said, “Jab maine Sood Charity Foundation ki shuruaat ki, toh mera mission tha ki is desh ki mahilaon ko breast cancer se mukt karna hai. Bahut sari mahilaen jo is takleef se guzarti hain, kai baar hospital ja hi nahi paati ya bata hi nahi pati.” Recognising the silent suffering of countless women, especially in underserved regions, the foundation launched a nationwide initiative promising free breast cancer surgeries for women, no matter where they live.

That promise has already translated into impact on the ground. He claims, "Aaj, 500 se upar surgeries ho chuki hain, 500 se upar jaane bach chuki hain, aur 500 se zyada parivaaron ko ek naya jeevan mil chuka hai. Mujhe badi khushi hoti hai ki hamari team aur hamare saath jude logon ke karan hum naya jeevan de paaye". For Sonu, these numbers represent stories of courage, resilience, and hope, made possible through collective effort.

Acknowledging the medical professionals who stood firmly behind the mission, Sonu expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors involved in this initiative, whose expertise in surgeries and radiation treatment played a critical role in delivering care. He also thanked the countless individuals who identified cases, reached out for help, and ensured that women in need reached the foundation in time.

While the milestone is significant, Sonu remains clear-eyed about the road ahead. “Yeh sirf shuruaat hai,” he said, extending an open appeal to the nation. Anyone, anywhere in India, who knows a woman battling breast cancer is urged to bring her forward. The foundation, he assures, will take full responsibility for her treatment, completely free of cost. In a country where healthcare often feels out of reach, Sonu Sood’s mission stands as a powerful reminder of what becomes possible when empathy meets action.

